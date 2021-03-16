The New York Post:

Anti-porn group rips ‘explicit’ Grammys, calls show ‘hardcore porno’

The Grammys were an objectifying moral disgrace, according to this anti-sexploitation group.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation has released a statement ripping the 2021 Grammys for including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s X-rated pole-dancing performance.

“The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) says the CBS Grammys broadcast contributed to the sexual exploitation of women by glamorizing prostitution and stripping,” the anti-porn group wrote in its Monday release. “The performance by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion showed the two women and backup performers wearing thongs and lingerie, dancing on a stripper pole, and crawling around and twerking on a bed together.”

The group, which describes itself as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, was founded in 1962 and leads the fight to expose “the links between all forms of sexual abuse and exploitation,” including child sexual abuse, the public health harms of pornography and sexual objectification, according to its website.

The awards show, the statement continues, was a better fit for the cutting room floor of an adult-film studio than national television.

