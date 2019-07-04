NEXT GOV:

Driven largely by the Defense Department, the federal government’s discretionary spending spiked to a seven-year high in fiscal 2018, with agencies obligating more than $554 billion for products and services, up $100 billion from 2015.

According to official spending data from the Government Accountability Office, the Defense Department accounted for $358 billion in contract obligations while civilian agencies, like the Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security departments, obligated $195 billion.

The government closed the 2018 fiscal year on a massive spending spree—due in part to funding increases after a delayed budget agreement—and early fiscal 2019 spending data indicates the government isn’t slowing down its contract spending.

Spending data tabulated by the Professional Services Council illustrates the spending uptick.

During the largest fourth-quarter spending in recent memory, Defense and civilian agencies raced to spend almost $190 billion. Early receipts show the high-paced spending continued into fiscal 2019, especially at the Defense Department. Defense agencies obligated $111 billion in October, November and December—a 32% increase from the first quarter of fiscal 2018.