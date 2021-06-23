SBTM:

Abstract

It’s easy to look at the individual things that are happening in our country as just that: individual things. However, that would also be quite naïve. In a recent push in our public schools to “achieve equity” and “dismantle racism” you see a lot of the same narratives, even in separate school districts across the country that seemingly have nothing to do with each other other than the fact that they’re schools.

This deep dive will explore changes being made to Virginia’s school curriculum that aims to rid its educational system of any advanced math courses for primary school students before grade 11. The reasoning behind this is to make education more equitable for all students, going on to say that students must “give up their privilege” to make it happen.

This language has been bought and paid for primarily by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (who else could be behind it at this point, really?). If you didn’t know already, Bill Gates was also the nearly-singular force behind the funding and political push to get our nation’s K-12 educational system onto Common Core. And now he’s behind the new ‘racial equity’ push set out to “challenge the ways that math is used to uphold capitalist, imperialist, and racist views.”

Why does this matter?

Bill Gates is the second largest funder of the United Nations. Second only to the United States (yes, the entire country) alone. His vision for this earth aligns greatly with the “Sustainable Development” model and Agenda 2030 touted by the UN, which derives directly from Agenda 21.

And no, Agenda 21 is not a “conspiracy theory.” It’s real, and anyone who tries to convince you otherwise is a liar and a snake.

By radically changing the way our children are educated, we also change the way they think. The way they see themselves within this world, and the way they interact with those who see it differently. It would be genius if it weren’t evil.

At a glance, it seems that the people involved in the shift in our educational system have nothing to do with Gates. However, if you dive deep into the organizations and people pushing it, you’ll find ties and thought processes shared by the same small cluster of globalist organizations and their ultra-wealthy lackeys. Namely: The United Nations, The World Economic Forum, and Bill Gates, along with a slew of nonprofits that surround and support them filled with globalist sycophants.

A few days ago I decided to plot out a rudimentary map of the web of connections to make sure I wasn’t just crazy.

So, without further ado, this is the story of how the Globalist cabal took complete control of America’s educational system without anyone noticing it happened. You can click the sections below to skip around this deep dive, or read it all as a whole. Enjoy!

