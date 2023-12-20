The four Democrat-picked Colorado justices who booted Trump off the ballot – Ivy League scholars, a gay icon and a jazz musician – as legal experts warn they’ve lit a fuse under American democracy

The all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court last night barred Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican ballot over his role in the January 6 riot – with legal experts warning they have imperiled American democracy.The bombshell 4-3 decision marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – which disqualifies insurrectionists from office – has been used to eliminate a presidential candidate. It means Trump has been taken off the ballot in the state – which has nine electoral college votes and which has been won by Democratic candidates in the last four general elections.Colorado, which Joe Biden secured by a wide margin of 55.4 percent in 2020, will hold its Republican primary on March 5, or Super Tuesday.

Trump’s campaign has already vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court and aides are confident it will be overturned in his favor by the six conservative judges.Legal scholars have also criticized the ruling and believe the appeal will be victorious, but if it is upheld it could determine if Trump can remain on the ballot in all 50 states. Justices Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Monica Márquez and William W. Hood III said that they had ‘little difficulty’ in determining that the events of January 6 were an insurrection and that Trump did ‘engage’ in that alleged rebellion.

