The new CEO of FTX, John Ray, III, revealed several wild and shocking items found in the collapsed company’s bankruptcy filing, which include the founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried lending himself $1 billion, and FTX corporate funds being used to buy personal homes, among other things.

Here are five of the wildest things found in FTX’s bankruptcy filing, according to a report by Market Watch.

1. FTX lent billions of dollars in customer funds to Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Alameda Research reportedly loaned just over $4 billion out to Bankman-Fried and his closest business partners. On Thursday Ray revealed that Alameda had made $4.1 billion of related-party loans, which remained outstanding at the end of September.

Among these loans included a staggering $1 billion loan made to Bankman-Fried himself, as well as a $543 million loan made to FTX co-founder Nishad Singh, and $55 million to co-CEO Ryan Salame.

2. FTX corporate funds were used to buy homes and “personal items” for executives.

