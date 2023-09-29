The fall of Lululemon — how stores surrendered to looters

They have a high class of looter in Philly these days.

On Tuesday evening, a huge group of youths ransacked multiple stores in the city.

They attacked Foot Locker and Apple (obviously).

But they also broke into and ransacked the local branch of Lululemon.

Yoga moms everywhere will be appalled.

And while looting can never be condoned, I must admit that I feel like the high-end sports clothing store had it coming.

Let me explain.

But first I must admit to my great shame that I have been to a Lululemon store.

Worse, I actually bought one of their comfortable but overpriced workout hoodies.

There, I’ve admitted it.

And now that I’ve gotten that out of my system, I can say why I wouldn’t go back.

At the store in Manhattan, as I was shopping, another “customer” was going along the racks, using the old five-finger discount.

In fact, he was just walking around the store pulling clothes off the racks and throwing them over his arm.

He had collected a huge pile of stuff. Probably thousands of dollars worth of clothing.

Since he was the only other person in the store, I asked the nice girl behind the counter why nobody was doing anything about this.

She said there was not much they could do.

The man in question was black, but fortunately, so was the security guard who finally came over to him.

What followed was apparently company policy, but was bizarre to watch.

“C’mon, man” was the most the security guard said.

At which point the shoplifter started saying, “Are you disrespecting me?”

Interesting how much respect the modern thief can feel entitled to.

After some while, the man did put most of the clothes down and eventually left.

I asked the staff why they hadn’t called the police.

It seemed to be company policy to just let these things go.

Not worth the hassle.

