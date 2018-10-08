THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour on Friday launched a racial attack against Sen. Susan Collins, saying the Maine Republican was guilty of espousing “white supremacy” with her decision to support the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Ms. Sarsour, a prominent Palestinian-American activist, blasted Ms. Collins on Twitter as a “white woman” and the “mother & grandmother of white women in America who gave us a Donald Trump presidency.”

A white woman Senator is talking about presumption of innocence that is never offered to Black men in America. You are watching white supremacy live on the Senate Floor. #SusanCollins #CancelKanavaugh — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 5, 2018

Ms. Sarsour’s comments came after Ms. Collins announced on the Senate floor that she would vote in favor of confirming Judge Kavanaugh, calling him an “exemplary public servant, judge, teacher, coach, husband and father.”

Ms. Sarsour, a leader of the anti-Kavanaugh protests, has been hotly criticized for her support of convicted Palestinian terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who was deported in August 2017 for lying on her visa application about her criminal past.