The enemy within: Jews’ willing part of the anti-Israel campaign – opinion

This weekend marks 82 years since 15 top German leaders, comprising high-ranking Nazi Party members and German government officials, were invited by SS general Reinhard Heydrich, director of the Reich Security Main Office, to Wannsee, a suburb of Berlin. What was the purpose of this prestigious gathering? It was to seek the full cooperation of all government departments in the accomplishment of the Final Solution to the Jewish Question. The attention to detail was amazing. The main thrust was not to leave one Jew alive throughout Europe. As these German leaders sat around the table – in this aesthetically beautiful place – eating and drinking, they planned the barbaric elimination of the Jewish people.

These thoughts came to mind as I watched recent interviews on international TV stations. It seems incomprehensible that at the time of the most heinous attack on Israeli men, women, and children – reminiscent of the Holocaust – that far too many TV channels are willing, even anxious, to give space to individuals who are bent on eliminating the horrors of October 7 and replacing them with the concept that Israel’s prime purpose in entering Gaza was to kill as many civilians as possible. What has shaken me the most is the speed with which the massacre of October 7 has been eroded from the minds of the many and in its place we – who were slaughtered – are being accused of creating a holocaust in Gaza. At The Hague International Court of Justice, South Africa accuses Israel of carrying out a genocide with no mention of the IDF being the only army in the world to give warnings to the civilian population of an imminent airstrike. No mention of the corridors created by the IDF to enable the civilian population to find safety elsewhere. No mention of Hamas which uses its civilian population as human shields.

READ MORE