The end of Trump-era tax breaks: Income levies and estate taxes set to rise from 2025 – experts reveal why YOU should start preparing now

Americans should consider their tax strategies now ahead of potential changes at the end of 2025, experts warn.

Trump-era legislation brought in by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 made sweeping changes to the tax landscape.

This included lowering individual income tax rates, almost doubling the standard deduction and raising the federal estate tax exemption.

Unless these rules are extended, they will expire on January 1, 2026, sparking major changes for millions of taxpayers across the US.

Now is the time to plan ahead, experts warn, in order to be prepared for changes down the line – and to avoid being stung with a surprise bill.

Trump-era legislation brought in by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 brought sweeping changes to the tax landscape

Income tax brackets will revert to the higher pre-2017 levels when the current law expires at the end of 2025 – affecting most taxpayers.

‘We’re in a relatively favorable tax environment today for both high and low income earners, compared to historic income tax rates,’ investment advisor Patrick Donnelly told DailyMail.com.

‘Our current tax legislation is due to expire, so we already know that tax rates will be going up by 3 to 4 percent for most households in a matter of a few years,’ he said.

People who are approaching retirement may want to convert some of their savings into a Roth IRA before income tax rates rise, experts advise.

READ MORE