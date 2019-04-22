By Amanda Metzger

My husband and I bought our first house in January 2018. By May a beautiful bonus began to blossom — a bleeding heart had been planted by a previous inhabitant.

The plant produced pink heart-shaped blossoms, both dramatic and delicate as petals spilled out at the bottom of the hearts in a downward motion, hence the name bleeding heart.

By late summer ,the plant started to look dead so I cut it back. During its winter slumber, several feet of snow fell over it. After the snow melted, I saw leaves shed by trees last fall had covered the dead looking stump of a plant.

“I better start working on that flower bed to make sure my bleeding heart beats again,” I said to myself.

But on Earth Day I noticed its rebirth had already started — seemingly back from the dead. I was surprised I didn’t have to do anything for it.

After all, we’ve been conditioned by the media, Hollywood, and politicians to believe polar bears are floating on tiny icebergs because of us. According to them, everything is anthropocentric — humans are the most important entity in the universe.

It always seemed like hubris to me to think that we as humans have that much control over the earth. How many buckets of water would we need to throw into the ocean to change its temperature? If we managed to change it, how long would it take for it to correct the change?

“The science is in,” on climate change and it’s our fault — as though it is a law of physics or as basic a fact as the earth orbits the sun.

According to NASA, “Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities, and most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.”

So I must accept this idea. I must never wonder what the other 3 percent have found. It would be unscientific of me to question it, right?

Personally, I like to leave my car at home and walk and bike whenever I can. I decided to cut back on my consumerism, buy local products, and ditch plastic straws. I think these choices are all better for my health, my community, and maybe even the earth. However, I don’t appreciate mega-rich swindlers telling me how to live my life while they jetset to and from speaking engagements on polluting planes.

It got me wondering who has taken advantage of this so-called crises. Who benefits from producing the mass hysteria of global warming…er climate change.

(That’s better marketing, right? It shuts down people who dare to question it when the temperature reaches -10 degrees Fahrenheit in the Northeast in the winter.)

It sure seemed like it would benefit Solyndra executives, billionaire investors and others under President Barack Obama’s $90 billion taxpayer funded clean technology program years ago, offering corporate welfare so places like Solyndra could install spa showers and other decadent fixtures in a $733 million plant that would eventually fail.

It certainly benefits politicians who use the earth as their soapbox. What about the books, documentaries and speeches for which climate change champions have accepted big checks?

It’s genius to latch onto this issue, because whatever is happening in the climate can be twisted to suit their narrative of doom.

This Earth Day, the 2018 wildfires in California came to mind. I was thinking about the 82 people who died along with countless animals. I remembered the pictures I’d seen of communities destroyed and melted cars abandoned on the side of the road. I remember seeing pictures posted on Facebook of lost pet cats and dogs turned into shelters. Their whiskers were singed and many of them had burned paws in bandages. It was heart breaking.

When this was happening the national debate raged over whether this was caused by human-fueled global warming.

You would think the media would lead a conversation focused on how we ensure this doesn’t happen in 2019. Instead, a meaningless debate over climate change consumed the airwaves.

Even if those fires were the result of manmade climate change, what good is that conversation now? If what they say is true, there is nothing we can do to prevent these disasters in the next year. Apparently, we just have to accept our penance for living in greed and gluttony and do what they say to correct our lives. We must never question who benefits from these policies they push. To question climate change is to deny it, and that makes you the scourge of the earth.

But to profit off of disaster or use it to pander or push an agenda is a far greater sin.

I have news for leftists — even the ones with bleeding hearts and swelling bank accounts — the deed to the earth doesn’t hold their names alone.

It belongs to all of us.

