The Tennessean:

The Dixie Chicks are now known as The Chicks.

On Thursday, the country trio changed its social media handles to @TheChicks, and their official website now redirects to thechicks.com.

“We want to meet this moment,” reads a message posted on the site, signed by members Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.

They’ve also released a new song, “March March,” with a video filled with footage of protests through the years, while the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and dozens more flash across the screen.

That also includes fellow country trio Lady Antebellum, who recently made the decision to change their name to Lady A, renouncing the term used particularly to describe pre-Civil War America, and “associations that weigh down this word,” including ties to slavery.

