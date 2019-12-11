NY POST

House Democrats made it official — they will vote on two impeachment articles. But as history-making events go, the announcement was extra weird. The decision was expected, yet the way it unfolded was strange. Speaker Nancy Pelosi obviously put out an order requiring her team to adopt a sackcloth-and-ashes pose for the cameras, as if they were attending a funeral. No high-fives, back slapping and smiles today! Gotta pretend we’re not enjoying this! The act surely didn’t fool anyone. The rabid Dem base is certainly cheering the moment, and Trump supporters won’t be tricked by phony long faces. In fact, the decision is a huge milestone in the long resistance to Trump, and pretending otherwise is silly. But the politics of the conjured impeachment require a continual selling job, and conveying a sense of dutiful reluctance is part of Pelosi’s con.

