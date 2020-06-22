New York Post:

The riots and mayhem on our streets in the shadow of the presidential campaign are in some ways a function of the civil war raging inside the Democratic Party between the radical left and the old guard.

The radical left, represented by freshman democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her so-called “squad” of progressive congresswomen, has been staging a hostile takeover against the old guard, represented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That old guard is trying to preserve its power with a strategy of appeasement that is dragging the party even further left.

Whether it’s defunding police, closing jails, open borders, legalizing drugs, or the poverty-inducing Green New Deal, the democratic socialists are winning arguments inside the party.

The only thing that unites the two warring factions is a mutual loathing for President Trump. But their existential psychodrama is destabilizing our political system.

It may even explain why the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, is someone whose frailties are so blindingly obvious you wonder how he can last until November, let alone run the country.

