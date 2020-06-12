Newsweek:

In Seattle, the Free Capitol Hill movement’s list of 30 demands touches on every facet of society, including overhauling the criminal justice system and reforming health care for black patients.

THE ACTUAL LIST OF DEMANDS WAS PUBLISHED ON MEDIUM.COM

HERE ARE HIGHLIGHTS (lowlights):

“In credit to the people who freed Capitol Hill, this list of demands is neither brief nor simplistic …We demand that the City Council and the Mayor, whoever that may be, implement these policy changes for the cultural and historic advancement of the City of Seattle, and to ease the struggles of its people.”

The Seattle Police Department and attached court system are beyond reform. We do not request reform, we demand abolition.

We demand that the Seattle Council and the Mayor defund and abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police.

At an equal level of priority we also demand that the city disallow the operations of ICE in the city of Seattle.

We demand that not the City government, nor the State government, but that the Federal government launch a full-scale investigation into past and current cases of police brutality.

We demand reparations for victims of police brutality, in a form to be determined.

We demand that prisoners currently serving time be given the full and unrestricted right to vote.

We demand the abolition of imprisonment, generally speaking, but especially the abolition of both youth prisons and privately-owned, for-profit prisons.

We demand autonomy be given to the people to create localized anti-crime systems.

We also have economic demands that must be addressed (Highlights):

We demand the de-gentrification of Seattle, starting with rent control. We demand free college for the people of the state of Washington. We demand that between now and the abolition of the SPD that Seattle Police be prohibited from performing “homeless sweeps” that displace and disturb our homeless neighbors.

That was just a sample. It goes on under two additional headings:

“Related to economic demands, we also have demands pertaining to what we would formally call “Health and Human Services.”

“Finally, let us now address our demands regarding the education system in the City of Seattle and State of Washington.“

Read the whole list at Medium.com