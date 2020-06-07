Breitbart:

A police lieutenant colonel has become the latest Russian official to mysteriously fall from a window amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, local media reported Monday.

The 45-year-old woman, identified solely as Yulia B. by local authorities, allegedly fell from the fifth floor of Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 24 on the evening of May 30th, where she was being treated for the coronavirus. She was described as a senior expert for the Forensic Center of the Interior Ministry, a government agency.

Initially, reports suggested that she had died on impact, although these have since been contradicted by claims that she survived, but is currently being treated at an intensive care unit.

According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, the policewoman left her ward to go into the corridor and consequently “fell” from the window and landed on the grass below. There has been no information on what caused her to fall.

The incident comes after three Russian health workers fell out of windows over the past two months in mysterious circumstances during the coronavirus outbreak. All three of them had also expressed concerns about the Kremlin’s response to the pandemic.

