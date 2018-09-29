

From The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas:

dayclub (noun): like a nightclub, but during the day. take world-renowned djs and add private cabanas, mixed drinks, champagne showers and bathing suits. oh and a pool, don’t forget the pool.

As temperatures rise on the Las Vegas Strip, the aroma of sunscreen-soaked revelry blends with the unmistakable fragrance of each casino brand. Follow your nose and you’ll find throngs of scantily clad partygoers lining up for entry to Las Vegas’ hottest dayclubs. If you’re a newbie to the Vegas pool party scene, don’t sweat it–we’ve put together a little insider’s guide to help you make the most of your daylife experience.

The Pre-Pregame

Work out for three-to-six months. Perfect your optimal beach body. Or don’t, and perfect radiating confidence instead.

The Pregame

Breakfast is the most important part of the day, so begin your party prep with a solid meal–plus a side of bottomless mimosas. (We hear Wicked Spoon at The Cosmopolitan adds them to your buffet for just $17.)

Remember to apply sunscreen generously and bring more with you to reapply later–sunburns are the mother of all buzzkills. Also, despite all the water surrounding you, it’s still a desert out there, so remember to hydrate (mixers don’t count). Drink plenty of water before, during and after the club.

THE DRESS CODE

Ladies, bring your “A” game. Bikinis are encouraged, and so are heels. But keep in mind it’s daytime, so swap your stilettos for a classic wedge. This is far from your neighborhood pool, so plan on getting gussied up–full hair and makeup. Even better, dress up your bikini with a body chain or chunky necklace.

Gents, this is the one time you won’t be turned away for wearing a t-shirt or a hat to the club. Embrace it. That being said, athletic wear and sneakers are still a no-go. Leave the Jordans at home and opt for a pair of leather flip-flops. Pair your sandals with board shorts and your favorite (waterproof) watch, and you’re set.

DON’T: Walk around the resort in your skivvies. Instead, invest in a cute cover-up to wear until you’re inside of the club. Many casinos have policies about covering up. Who has time to be stopped by security? You’ve got champagne-soaked fun waiting for you.