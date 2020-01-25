JERUSALEM POST

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak: An interactive map

Thousands of people are suspected to have been infected in China and around the world.

35 million people, greater than the population of Texas and nearly the population of the state of California, have been placed under quarantine as the Chinese authorities locked down 12 cities in an attempt to halt the spreading of the deadly coronavirus, The New York Times reported on Saturday. According to The New York Times, more than 900 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China, and 26 people have died as of late Friday night. As of Saturday, more than a thousand cases of the virus were reported in China and at least 41 people have died. Patients carrying the virus were also detected in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand. France reported its first three cases late Friday night. An analysis by Imperial College London estimated a total of 1,723 cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, last week.

