The FBI form documenting the agency’s conversations with an informant contains damning allegations for President Joe Biden.

The unclassified form — which Republican members of Congress fought to obtain from the FBI — was released Thursday evening by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

It memorializes several conversations with the informant (called a “confidential human source,” or CHS, throughout the document), who is discussing conversations that the informant has had with the Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Ukrainian oil and natural gas company Burisma.

Burisma had hired Hunter Biden as a member of the company’s board during the Obama-Biden administration, despite his father handling Ukraine as part of his portfolio as vice president. Burisma was at the time facing an investigation for corruption.

Biden would later publicly brag about successfully pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor investigating Burisma, Viktor Shokin, by threatening to withhold money from Ukraine.

