The Dalai Lama has come under fire after a video showing him kissing a young child and asking him to ‘suck’ his tongue went viral, forcing him to issue an apology.

The clip of the Tibetan spiritual leader triggered criticism, including from the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, a US-based organisation that supports the survivors of spiritual and religious abuse.

The group expressed their disgust on Monday following the emergence of the disturbing footage, which showed the young Indian boy kissing the Dalai Lama on the lips as he came forward to pay his respects during a charity event at a temple.

The incident occurred at a public gathering in February at the Buddhist Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamsala, where the exiled leader lives. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him.

READ MORE