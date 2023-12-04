THE CURSE OF THE 8TH DECADE

The threat of national disintegration, which destroyed the two sovereign Jewish states that preceded ours, remains an ever-present danger in the third iteration of Jewish sovereignty.“Black Shabbat” – that’s what the media called the bloody attacks in Jerusalem on January 27–28 in which seven innocent Israelis were murdered and others were seriously injured – reminding us once again that from the point of view of the murderers who fulfill the curse of עַל חַרְבְּךָ תִּחְיֶה, “by your sword you will live,” there is no difference between different groups of Israelis. We are all destined for slaughter, G-d forbid, from their perspective.

But we must not be confused by the Palestinian criminal gangs. Ultimately, they are not the true threat to the sovereign Jewish state in Eretz Yisrael. Far more threatening and dangerous to our future is the division and polarization within Israeli society.The same brotherly hatred that came down to the world in the days of Kayin and Hevel, which was repeated in the lives of Yitzchak and Yishmael and Ya’akov and Esav, and exploded again with the brothers’ hatred for Yosef – this is the hatred that burns among us and threatens to overwhelm the Zionist enterprise.Above the entrance gate to one of the pavilions in the Auschwitz death camp, I read with trembling a quote from the American philosopher Santayana (1863–1952): “Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” And I remembered then the dark prediction of former Tunisian President Habib Bourguiba: “The Arabs should not fight Israel; the Jews in their internal quarrels will destroy themselves.”

