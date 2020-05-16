Fox News:

“”We want to emphasize there is a cure. There is a solution that works 100 percent,”” – Dr. Henry Ji, CEO and founder, Sorrento Therapeutics

EDITOR’S NOTE – Not so fast. Sorrento’s treatment has only been tested in the lab, not in humans. More here: The Trouble with Tiny Biotech’s Claim

Still, read what Sorrento has to say …

A California-based biopharmaceutical company claims to have discovered an antibody that could shield the human body from the coronavirus and flush it out of a person’s system within four days, Fox News has exclusively learned.

Later Friday, Sorrento Therapeutics will announce their discovery of the STI-1499 antibody, which the San Diego company said can provide “100% inhibition” of COVID-19, adding that a treatment could be available months before a vaccine hits the market.

“We want to emphasize there is a cure. There is a solution that works 100 percent,” Dr. Henry Ji, founder and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, told Fox News. “If we have the neutralizing antibody in your body, you don’t need the social distancing. You can open up a society without fear.”

“This puts its arms around the virus. It wraps around the virus and moves them out of the body.”

