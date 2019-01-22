THE WASHINGTON POST:

It’s not just in the United States. The counterrevolution to populism is happening all over the world, and it’s turning the old left-right political axis on its head.

In country after country, the rise of anti-immigrant parties or movements is forcing many supporters of traditional center-right parties to recalibrate. Culturally moderate or somewhat liberal, these voters are either turning toward parties they previously shunned or, in some multiparty systems, pushing their leaders to abandon longtime alliances.

The first type of reaction is what we’ve seen in the Anglosphere. In the United States, Britain and Australia, the tradition of a strong two-party system often forces voters to choose the party they dislike the least. Prior to populism’s rise, upper-income, educated urban or suburban voters tolerated life in the center-right party. Now they are choosing the center-left.

In the United States, Democrats control the House because millions of former Romney voters switched sides, even in onetime GOP strongholds such as Orange County, California, and suburban Dallas and Houston. In the 2017 British general election, former Conservative Party voters in similar areas flocked to the Labour Party or the Liberal Democrats. And urban moderates angry about last year’s conservative revolt against Australia’s moderate Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have voted for independents or the opposition Labor Party in recent special and state elections.