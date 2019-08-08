White Male Inventions
Michael Savage
December 15, 1999
Trains, planes, cars, rockets, telescopes, tires, telephones, radios,
television, electricity, atomic energy, computers, and fax machines. All
miracles made possible by the minds and spirits of men with names like
Ampere, Bell, Caselli, Edison, Ohm, Faraday, Einstein, Cohen, Teller,
Shockley, Hertz, Marconi, Morse, Popov. Ford, Volta, Michelin, Dunlop,
Watt, Diesel, Galileo, and other “dead white males.”
All reports indicate that we have a booming economy right now, but few
understand why this is so. I hate to disappoint my friends on the
radical left, but it has nothing to do with Bonnie and Clyde Clinton or
the Democratic Party, or with any other party for that matter. What I’m
about to say is tantamount to blasphemy in this politically correct day
and age; yet truth is truth. How long are we going to pretend that
origins play no role in our world, the origins of the inventions, science, technology, and economics of the world in which we live?
Our present economic boom is due to the revolution in electronics and
computer technology. But saying this is not enough, for these things
didn’t just spring into existence by themselves. They have traceable
origins. And all of our “booms,” throughout history, have the same
origins as this one. It’s no mystery. Just look at the list of names in
your history books.
The great majority of “booms” past and present have been brought about
by the genius and inventiveness of that most “despicable” of genders,
the dreaded white male, or, to be exact, by specific, individual white
males. This is not to discredit the many contributions coming from
non-whites, but many of our most important and consequential
inventions have come from white males.
Curse me, or all white males, if you wish, that changes nothing. But if
you call me a liar, you’ll have to come up with the proof that I’m
wrong. Remember, I didn’t say there were no important contributions by
non-whites; I said the overwhelming majority. Of course, I know about
such things as the Chinese and gunpowder, but they didn’t take it much
beyond firecrackers and pyrotechnics. And I know about the pyramids and
masonry of South America and the zero of the Arabs.
Would we have atomic physics and electricity if it hadn’t been for the
ancient Greek philosophers who, for example, had the idea that all
matter consists of tiny atoms? Aristotle (5th century, B.C., 25th
century pre P.C.) used electric charges to treat gout! Archimedes
perceived the center of gravity of solids, cylinders, and spheres. From
the basic discoveries of Greek civilization it went to the Romans and
after the fall of Rome, it passed to later Europeans who expanded on
this scientific knowledge. In modern times these ideas were developed by
such Europeans as Volta, Ampere, Watts, Bell, Edison, and Einstein, who
provided the basis for most of the technical wonders of today. All of
them dreaded white males.
Maybe you got your enlightenment from one of the Ivy-League institutions
of dis-education. Maybe they taught you that it’s all the result of
white racism and oppression. That every time a potential Einstein,
Edison, or Ford popped up in the Third World, a White hit-squad would
swoop down and eliminate him before he had a chance to prove himself.
Or maybe they didn’t have proper daycare facilities. Or maybe our would-be
innovator came from a “dysfunctional family.”
But the facts tell us that many of the great men pursued their genius at
great personal risk–like the astronomer Galileo, who proved that the
earth revolves around the sun. He and other men of genius and courage
refused to be suppressed even if it meant their lives. They would permit
no race, gender, group or class to keep them from their pursuit of truth
and excellence whatever the cost.
If you eliminate, suppress, or debase the while male, you kill the goose
that laid the golden egg. If you ace him out with “affirmative” action,
exile him from the family, teach him that he’s a blight on mankind, then
bon voyage to our society. We will devolve into a cesspool.
Where has there ever before in history been a group of human beings who
have brought about the likes of the Magna Carta, the US Constitution,
and the countless life-saving and life- improving inventions that we now
enjoy?
Now it is certainly true that China did lead the world in technology and
commercial inventiveness about 1,000 years ago. They had great
coal-mining operations, gunpowder, six-masted sailing ships, and intense
commercial enterprise. But it all collapsed because the elites, the
long-nailed Mandarins, centralized control–1,000 years before Mao–and
crushed the expansion and inventions.
Does this mean we should sit back and let ourselves be governed by
someone just because he’s a white male? Of course, it doesn’t. It means
simply that we shouldn’t suppress anyone, including white males. Let our
God-given gifts run free in a free and just society, free from the
oppression and tyranny of social engineers. If anyone has gifts beyond
our own, be he a white male or other, be grateful. Maybe we have gifts
that in some small way can contribute something of value as well. One
way or another, we’re all in the same boat.
Few of us have truly outstanding gifts. And most of us have to humbly accept that there are others around who are more gifted than we are. In a democratic society it’s not for Big Brother to decide who shall thrive and who shall struggle in the hive.