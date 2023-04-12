Bank failures, runaway inflation, and the end of the dollar’s hegemony. There’s a lot to worry about in the financial world today. To help make sense of the chaos in the economy, Savage speaks with expert Philip Patrick. He spent years as a private wealth manager at Citigroup on Lombard Street and joined Birch Gold Group as a Precious Metals Specialist in 2012.

Then, Savage details how he predicted that Trump would boost our economy and how The Biden Gang would flood the borders, decimate business, and skyrocket inflation.

