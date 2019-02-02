MERCURY NEWS:

Noted chef and cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt took to the Internet on Friday to apologize for a tweet in which he said customers wearing MAGA hats would be no more welcome at his San Mateo restaurant than those in white Ku Klux Klan hoods.

He said his Wursthall continues to welcome all customers, including those with differing political opinions.

“I want to start by apologizing to my staff and partners at Wursthall,” López-Alt wrote on Medium.com. “Making a public statement without taking my team’s thoughts into consideration was disrespectful and reckless.”

He said his tweet, now deleted, about Make America Great Again hats “was intended to reject anger, hate and violence” — but came across to some people as a hateful message itself.

“It was meant to be directed at those who would try to bring messages of hate, violence, and anger into my place of business, no matter what form it comes in. It was aimed at these three elements rather than at a physical object, but I understand that many interpreted my words in a different context, and construed a message of hate directed at them. This was not my intent in any way, and I am sorry for my recklessness.”