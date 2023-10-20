The Chaotic Urban Hellscape That Awaits Israel in a Gaza Invasion

Ariel Bernstein was a 20-year-old Israeli foot soldier when his country last fought Hamas on Gaza Strip streets. The war, he recalled, “was like chasing ghosts.”

For two of the 2014 fight’s seven weeks, Bernstein and his company hunkered down in a rural Palestinian home where they dodged Hamas sniper shots, watched for militants jumping out of hidden tunnels running under foot and tried in vain to save the life of a comrade after a deadly Hamas missile attack.

“It became spooky and weird,” said Bernstein, who was one of the first Israeli soldiers to enter Gaza that year. “To us, it was one big trap.”

On Thursday, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with soldiers massing near the Gaza Strip border and told them that he would soon order them into battle. The possible invasion would pit one of the world’s strongest militaries against highly motivated defenders who are energized by their successful surprise attack on Oct. 7, when Hamas fighters killed more than 1,400 people and grabbed more than 200 hostages.

The attacks humiliated a security establishment that prided itself on maintaining impeccable intelligence and constant readiness. Israel’s resolve to strike back will test its military’s ability to prevail on what promises to be a chaotic and claustrophobic urban battlefield. Jungles, swamps and mountaintops are brutal fighting environments, but cities’ complexity can thwart even elite forces.

“The terrain is more challenging than any other,” said Liam Collins, a retired U.S. Army colonel who served in Special Forces. “Most militaries detest urban warfare so much that their doctrine is to avoid it.”

