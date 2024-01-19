The California cities that are viewed as ‘unsafe’ by locals – and the ‘most dangerous’ spot WON’T surprise you

A majority of California voters have said they view the two biggest cities in the states as being ‘less safe’ than other cities in the country. The poll, conducted by Inside California Politics/Emerson College, highlighted attitudes in The Golden State ahead of the March primary. Voters were asked about whether they think Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and San Diego were ‘about as safe as other big cities, less safe, or more safe’.

Out of all respondents, 54 percent thought Los Angeles is less safe compared to other big cities and 59 percent agreed the same for San Francisco. Forty-nine percent of voters found that Sacramento was as safe as other major cities, and 51 percent agreeing the same for San Diego.

READ MORE