The United Airlines employee caught in shocking video slugging it out with a former NFL player at Newark Airport last week has been fired, The Post has learned.

“United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated,” an airline rep said in an email, referring to the company’s connection subsidiary.

The viral footage captured the unidentified worker shoving ex-Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, 27, who then unleashes a flurry of blows that send the employee reeling about 11 a.m. Thursday.

