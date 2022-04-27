DAILYMAIL.COM

Republicans tore into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, claiming the southern border is ‘out of control’ and urging him to resign as they warn of impeachment if the GOP retakes the House in 2022. During two separate budget hearings before the House Appropriations DHS Subcommittee and House Homeland Security Committee, Mayorkas insisted that the situation at the southern border is being ‘effectively managed’ by the administration. This claim was immediately denounced by Republicans both during the hearings and on social media. Republican Representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana told Mayorkas that he ‘feels that America needs you to own’ the failures at the southern border. ‘Anyone that has two brain cells that can perhaps bump into each other would know that it’s an abject failure down there,’ the Homeland Security committee lawmaker said to Mayorkas. ‘So if you would identify our border as effectively managed right now, how would you identify failure?’ he posed. ‘What would it be? Five million crossings in a year?’ ‘How would you identify failure if it’s not what you’ve delivered thus far? By God, man – own the moment.’ Higgins mentioned that both himself and other have called on Mayorkas to resign. ‘Next year if we have a majority in this committee – which we shall – if you’re in office, you’ll face impeachment,’ the congressman warned. ‘I ask you as a man, own this thing. Out of respect for you and the office, I ask you to reflect upon that.’

