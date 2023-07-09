Stein’s Law holds that “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.”

The late Herbert Stein made the observation about economic trends, but his axiom perfectly describes Joe Biden’s shaky dance with political death.

The president is trying to navigate a narrow path between two potential disasters.

Each one could prove fatal to his tenure, but if the twain shall meet, he doesn’t have a prayer.

And it’s a near certainty they will meet because the facts we already know are overwhelmingly stacked against him and more damaging information is coming soon.

