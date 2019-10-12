NBC BAY AREA

The world-famous Blue Angles roared back into San Francisco Friday, giving hundreds of fans a thrill as fleet week continues in the city. “It’s really important to see what the country can do for us with all the service branches,” said Kathy Moscato of Martinez. The crowd took in a four-hour long display of might including ships over the bay and a cavalcade of planes. For veterans like Frank Archibald, who served in Vietnam, it was a day of pride. “We’re proud of our military, it keeps the country as we know it,” Archibald said. “Anyone tries to take it away, we’re there. I like that.”

