Waiting until Friday evening, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, finally called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. CNBC broke the news, providing a statement from the Senators:



“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

The senators, both Democrats representing New York State, are not the only ones, but are most significant leaders to call on Cuomo to resign, not only because of how high-profile they are, but because it took them so long.

Gillibrand, it’s worth noting, went after former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), who ultimately resigned, and now Justice Brett Kavanaugh, both over sexual misconduct allegations.

Cuomo gave a press conference earlier on Friday where he once again refused on him to resign. This time, the disgraced governor even denigrated his accusers by calling their motivations into question:

“I did not do what has been alleged. Period,” he said. “I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives, but I can tell you as a former attorney general who’s gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation, and that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.”

These eventual calls to resign came after the accusers responded to Cuomo’s statements, including Lindsey Boylan, one of Cuomo’s seven accusers, who tweeted that Gillibrand and Schumer were “cowards” and issuing multiple tweets detailing supporting primary opponents of theirs, complete with a forthcoming PAC to do so.

