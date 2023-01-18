Video footage has emerged of climate activist Greta Thunberg posing with German police shortly before she was carried away and detained during mass protests against a coal mine in the town of Lützerath.

Images of Thunberg being carried away by police were broadcast across the world, with some protesters claiming it amounted to police violence. However, the reality of the detainment appears to be far different than initially reported.

The new footage shows that Thunberg calmly posed with the officers before she was led from the protest by police, with critics saying the whole event appears to have been staged.

It is unclear if the police were under orders to pose for the cameras during Thunberg’s arrest, or why this strange photo op session is only being revealed now. In the video, she can be seen laughing and looks relaxed and unconcerned with her detention.

Others indicated that the detention of Thunberg is not an event totally out of the ordinary given the way the media has covered most of her career.

In another video, police are seen picking up Thunberg, walking with her for 20 meters, and then letting her go, as if the entire incident was a theater rehearsal. Quetions are now being raised about the different incidents, and whether they were produced to provide the global media with the necessary footage and photos it needed to paint Thunberg as a victim of police oppression.

