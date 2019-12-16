Ukrainian collaboration with Nazi Germany

Ukrainian collaboration with Nazi Germany took place during the military occupation of modern-day Ukraine by Nazi Germany in World War II. At that time the new territorial divisions included Distrikt Galizien and Reichskommissariat Ukraine covering both, the south-eastern territories of the Second Polish Republic and the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic across former borders. Original reasons for collaboration included Ukrainian political aspirations for regaining independence, resurgent nationalism, but also anger and resentment against the Soviet government and ethnic Russians for the Holodomor, mass arrests and deportations, and executions that occurred in Soviet Ukraine due to accusations of collaborations with Nazi Germany only a few years earlier, particularly among the intelligentsia who were disproportionately targeted. These sentiments were coupled with the belief that these acts were orchestrated by other ethnic groups (such as Jews, Tatars, Roma people, and Poles) as well as the prevailing notions of anti-Semitism. However, the absence of Ukrainian autonomy under the Nazis, mistreatment by the occupier, and the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians as slave laborers, soon led to a dramatic change in the attitude of some collaborators.

By the time the Red Army returned to Ukraine, a significant number of the population welcomed its soldiers as liberators. More than 4.5 million Ukrainians joined the Red Army to fight Nazi Germany, and more than 250,000 served in Soviet partisan paramilitary units, dwarfing the 1 million each Hiwi’s and occupation troops and other anti-soviet soldiers, even in the early years of the war.