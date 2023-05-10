The House Oversight Committee revealed Wednesday that more than $1 million flowed from a crooked Romanian businessman to the Biden family while then-Vice President Joe Biden paid lip service to cleaning up corruption in the Eastern European nation.

The revelation, which committee chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) will lay out at a morning press conference, builds out public knowledge of one of first son Hunter Biden’s lesser-known engagements with dodgy associates in countries where his father held sway.

In a 36-page memo, the committee cites subpoenaed bank records to describe how $3 million was allegedly transferred from Gabriel Popoviciu’s Bladon Enterprises Limited to Robinson Walker LLC — controlled by Hunter’s business partner Rob Walker — between November 2015 and May 2017.

Of the $3 million, the memo says, roughly one-third — $1,038,627.08 — was transferred to bank accounts belonging to Hunter Biden, first daughter-in-law Hallie Biden and an unnamed Biden family member. The procedure mirrors a similar division of a roughly $3 million haul in early 2017 from Chinese firm CEFC China Energy. About a third of that amount was shared among Hunter, Hallie, first brother James Biden and a fourth, unidentified Biden, according to an Oversight Committee memo from March.

READ MORE