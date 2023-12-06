‘The Bias Issue Is Real:’ Emails Expose Sierra Club Meddling in Environmental Studies at Miami University of Ohio

Emails from Miami University of Ohio and Florida State University reportedly expose the Sierra Club’s role in environmental studies within academia. One Miami of Ohio researcher commented on a partnership with the leftist environmental activism organization, writing, “I have actually said to the Sierra Club that now that I have worked with them, I need to be very careful in my science… because it will be perceived as biased.”

A series of communications between environmental activists from the Sierra Club and staff at Miami University of Ohio and Florida State University are raising concerns of potential bias in environmental research, according to emails obtained by the Scioto Post.The emails have led to allegations of a potential anti-agriculture bias in environmental research conducted by U.S. institutions, calling into question the integrity and objectivity of academic studies, as well as how they impact Ohio’s agriculture industry.

