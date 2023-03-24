On Wednesday, Joe Biden announced a presidential memorandum detailing a large investment by his administration on climate change policies, to which Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded that Biden’s move came as “the banks are melting.”

Biden wrote on Twitter, “In my first year in office, we protected more lands and waters than any president since John F. Kennedy. We’ve also made the largest investment to fight climate change – ever” and detailed how his administration designated 777,000 square miles on the Pacific Ocean southwest of Hawaii as a National Marine Sanctuary among other climate change moves.

The move comes as the financial landscape in the US nears uncertainty following the collapse of two major financial institutions. Following their collapse the FDIC, Treasury Department, and Federal Reserve jointly released a statement addressing the collapse of the California-based SVB and Signature Bank, based out of New York City, as depositors were concerned they would not be able to access their case.

“We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors of this institution will be made whole,” they wrote.

The fall of the banks was due in part to the financial institutions’ lack of accounting for risk due to the repercussions of the current high-interest rate financial environment.

