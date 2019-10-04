PARTS OF LETTER FROM SCHIFF, ENGEL, CUMMINGS TO VICE PRESIDENT

Pursuant to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, we are hereby requesting that you produce the documents set forth in accompanying schedule by October 15th 2019

Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President’s stark message to the Ukrainian President. The reports include specific references to a member of your staff who may have participated directly in the July 25th 2019 call, documents you may have obtained or reviewed, including the record of the call, and your September 1 2019 meeting with the Ukrainian President in Warsaw, which you reportedly discussed the Administrations hold on U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.

On October 2, 2019, the Washington Post reported that President Trump repeatedly “used” you in “efforts to exert pressure on the leader of Ukraine at a time when the President was using other channels to solicit information the he hoped would be damaging to a Democratic rival.” It remains unclear to what extent you had knowledge of specific aspects of some of these events.



