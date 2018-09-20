THE WASHINGTON TIMES – CHERYL K. CHUMLEY

My gosh, but the left has got itself in a tizzy. A desperate tizzy, to be more accurate. A desperate, costly tizzy that pulls out all the funding stops, to be even more accurate.

The money trail is never wrong.

You’ve got George Soros‘ Open Society Policy Center funding the likes of Sixteen Thirty Fund, and then this Sixteen Thirty Fund, as the Daily Caller initially reported, siphoning off money to a group called Demand Justice aimed at stopping Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The ties are tough to discern — but they’re there.

Here’s how it’s all linked: Tax filings from Soros’ Open Society Policy Centershow tens of thousands of dollars have been granted to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a 501(C)4 initiative that provides money for left-leaning social and environmental issues. In 2015 tax filings, for instance, the Soros OSPCrevealed it funneled $550,000 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund — an amount that put this initiative at the top 10 of OSPC contributions that year.

In 2018, Demand Justice burst on the scene to “stop Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Brett Kavanaugh,” as it wrote on its own website. What’s Demand Justice? As the Center for Responsive Politics on its OpenSecrets.org site put it, Demand Justice is a “newer liberal ‘dark money’ group” that “launched a digital ad campaign against Trump’s judicial picks in May 2018.”

Who funds it? Very good question. Key phrase: “dark money.”