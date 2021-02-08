Just the News:

“Operation Warp Speed” developed vaccines in record time after months of public doubt.

Vaccines from both companies [Pfizer & Moderna] have already been administered over 35,000,000 times in the U.S., according to CDC data. By contrast, the European Union — with a 35% larger population — had as of Friday reported roughly 12,750,000 doses administered, according to data compiled by the EU.

When a French president offers public praise to the United States, it’s bound to turn heads.

Emmanuel Macron, who several times publicly squabbled with former President Donald Trump over the course of Trump’s presidency, openly expressed admiration of the Trump administration’s Herculean efforts to develop, test, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine on a national and eventually global scale.

“The Americans did this very well,” Macron told media in January. He confessed at that time that he was “very admiring” of the Trump administration’s “extremely innovative model” of vaccine production.

That “innovative model” has led to an explosion in vaccine distribution. Pfizer — the manufacturer of one of two vaccines approved for use in the United States — has already distributed 65 million doses of their vaccine worldwide, and expects to be able to distribute up to two billion by the end of the year. Moderna, whose vaccine was also approved for use in the U.S., hopes to have a billion doses by the end of the year.

Macron himself last month admitted that the European Union was less equipped than Washington to mobilize such a logistical effort. The European Commission, he admitted, had been called upon “to do something that isn’t within its competence,” in contrast to the relative proficiency of the U.S. government.

