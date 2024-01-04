The A-list stars, politicians and leading figures named in the Jeffrey Epstein files: Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Stephen Hawking and Leonardo DiCaprio are among famous faces in bombshell 1,000-page document

The identities of dozens of well-known figures linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been revealed in court papers unsealed in the US overnight.The files are part of a defamation case brought against Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in jail for sex trafficking underage girls to him.She was sued by Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times in 2001 when she was 17 – claims the duke vehemently denies.High-profile people such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Al Gore, Kevin Spacey and Stephen Hawking were all included in evidence filings. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Cameron Diaz and Bruce Willis are in there. None of them have been accused of any involvement in Epstein’s crimes, but Epstein was a name-dropper, Johanna Sjoberg claimed in evidence released overnight. Ms Sjoberg was clear that she had never met them.

