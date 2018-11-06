THE AMERICAN THINKER – PETER CHOWKA

The day of reckoning is finally here after two years of psychological warfare aimed at President Donald Trump and at us – the deplorables – by the mainstream media, the Deep State, the Democrats, and the rest of the Establishment. If the Democrats succeed in wrenching one or both houses of Congress from Republican control, it will put the Trump Administration totally on the defensive for the next two years. The president’s unfinished agenda will likely be stopped in its tracks. The situation will finally be a perfect matchup uniting the MSM, the Deep State, the other nefarious players, and one or maybe both houses of the Congress – key branches of the government that will be under tight Democrat control with unchecked investigative and subpoena powers.

The last day of campaigning yesterday with President Trump tirelessly crisscrossing the country for a final series of high-energy rallies reminded me of the day before the 2016 elections.

That day, too, was marked by both hope and existential angst when one imagined that the widely predicted outcome of Hillary Clinton’s election might come to pass.

Last Sunday’s New York Times headline was emblematic: “A Nation in Turmoil Prepares to Deliver a Verdict on Trump.” The fact is that the nation is in turmoil largely because of the MSM. Many of the issues that have emerged and been flogged to death are nothing more than emotional triggers. Their purpose is to obscure larger more important concerns – like the existential threats posed by Jihad, Red China, and massive illegal immigration, the loss of our constitutionally protected rights including to free speech, and so many more.

The latest looming illegal alien caravan invasion for example – a major lead story in recent weeks – should never have happened. If it did, it could have been dealt with swiftly and definitively without the MSM dragging it out and making it a big polarizing issue to help the Democrats. But of course it is another in a series of PsyOps – made to guilt trip the white middle class population, especially “educated white independent voters in the suburbs” – the swing voters who will hold the balance of power this year, as we have been told.

The further descent of the MSM – especially but not limited to CNN and MSNBC – into a sea of total lies and left wing propaganda is mind boggling. Nothing like it has ever been seen before. The complete debasement of almost all of the nation’s media and journalism – these purveyors of Fake News – truly has become, as President Trump has insisted, an “Enemy of the People.”

The rise to prominence of collectivists, socialists, Marxists, and Communists, like the prominent candidates running as Democrats for major offices in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, New York, and elsewhere, also represents an ominous new and unprecedented threat level to our future – if not in this election then very soon afterwards down the road, as in 2020.

We’re at the end point – the critical mass – of the century-long Long March to Marxism – socialism – and now Communism. The Democrats have been on this road for a long time. Twenty-five years ago, Hillary Clinton was put in charge of turning what was left of our free market health care system into a government-run socialist medicine control grid. To say then that there was communist influence in this strategy – you would have been labeled a crazy.

Today, Marxist influence on one of the two major political parties couldn’t be any clearer. I spent much of the past summer investigating Occupy ICE and its supporters, including the Democratic Socialists of America who have openly penetrated the Democratic Party. They are Marxists who teach Marxism in online courses at their official website! Their most popular DSA member, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, has been identified as “the future of the Democratic Party” by Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez. The platform of most of the Democrats running for office this year is almost identical to the DSA’s.

Are you OK with this? Most readers of this article aren’t, but polls show a majority of Millennials are fine with it – over 50% support socialism and 7% actually prefer communism.