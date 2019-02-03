BUSINESS INSIDER.COM

America’s streets are a deadly place for pedestrians, with nearly 6,000 being killed by cars in the most recent year of available statistics.The National Complete Streets Coalition broke down the government data to see which metro areas were most affected.Nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed by drivers in the United States in 2016, a number that’s been constantly increasing for years, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And while tech innovations like self-driving cars are set to help reduce that number, the yearly deaths are still largely preventable, street safety advocates say. The National Complete Streets Coalition broke down the government data to identify which metro areas were the deadliest for walking as part of its Dangerous by Design report, published in January.

READ MORE AT THE BUSINESSINSIDER.COM