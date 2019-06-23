WASHINGTON EXAMINER

San Antonio’s municipal government and nonprofit organizations have spent more than $600,000 assisting upwards of 16,000 migrants who showed up on their doorstep after being released from federal custody on the border since late March, and the city expects newcomers, including emigrants from Central Africa, to continue arriving in surges. Until March, only the city’s nonprofits were helping the average of 2,000 migrants arriving each month. By late March, the three local groups — Catholic Charities, Travis Park Church, and the San Antonio Food Bank — were struggling to house, feed, and care for the primarily Central American families. The number of migrants departing the border for San Antonio had tripled to upwards of 6,000 people per month.

