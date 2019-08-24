NewsMax:

David Koch’s death early Friday marks the end of an era in the worlds of business, politics, philanthropy and high society. For Koch Industries, the conglomerate he helped his brother Charles transform into the second-largest privately held U.S. company, the founding family retains firm control as a generational shift takes hold.

“Nothing changes,” Koch spokeswoman Christin Fernandez said in an email. “David’s shares remain with his family.”

Koch Industries won’t detail its succession plan beyond saying that one is in place, and that roles are filled by those most qualified. One candidate is Charles’s son, Chase Koch, 42. He’s the only member of the family from the next generation that works at the company. His sister Elizabeth Koch runs a publishing house, Catapult.