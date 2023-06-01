A $13.5 million taxpayer-funded research grant is stirring up questions from a top Republican who says it is ‘alarming’ that such a massive amount of money is being funneled from the Pentagon into a U.S. university with strong ties to China.

House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mike Gallagher says he has major security concerns regarding a five-year grant by Department of Defense to Alfred University in 2022 to conduct hypersonic weapons research.

Gallagher sent letters obtained by DailyMail.com to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Alfred University President Mark Zupan Wednesday evening demanding more information.

Alfred University hosts a Confucius Institute and partners with a Chinese university conducting similar weapons research ‘on behalf of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).’

