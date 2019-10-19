TEXASMONTHLY.COM

These creatures—some creepy crawlers, some fearsome beasts, some microscopic threats—can and will kill you, maybe.

Forget heart disease and cancer and all the other tragic or banal ways most of us will exit this world of the living. Instead, seek distraction via our completely unscientific and by no means definitive list of the most dangerous creatures in Texas that could, by some fluke, kill you first.

Brain-eating Amoebas

For sweet relief from the interminable hellscape that is the Texas summer, plunk your hot bod into the nearest swimming hole. Just beware of the Naegleria fowleri, a nasty little single-celled organism lurking in warm water and nicknamed for its favorite pastime—literally eating human brains. Naegleria enters your body through the nose and shimmies into your skull, where it plays around in your brains, destroying the tissue. (This amoeba can also strike when you use contaminated tap water to flush your sinuses, FYI). They are present in freshwater throughout Texas, and there’s really no body of water that can be considered safer from them than others. Experts advise keeping your head dry when wading in a stream or lake where water temperatures are warm and water levels are low.

