Bed, Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy this week, according to CNN, forcing it to close 360 stores, with its most consequential failure being the $11.8 billion it has spent since 2004 to buy back its own shares.

Bed, Bath & Beyond accelerated its share repurchases in July 2014, taking on $2 billion in debt to finance share buybacks, as it started to face pressure from activist shareholders to improve the performance of its stock.

The company had carried relatively little debt up until that year, and it put Bed, Bath & Beyond on a path toward an accumulation of debt that ultimately proved unaffordable for them.

The repurchasing of shares are a way for companies to return cash to shareholders indirectly – without them having to pay taxes like they would on a stock dividend.

The purpose is to reduce the number of shares outstanding to make each remaining share of stock in the hands of investors more valuable.

