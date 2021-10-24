NEW YORK POST:

Just west of the Pacific Coast Highway in the Paradise Cove area of Malibu, a major construction project is underway. Every day, at least 20 pickup trucks full of workers, earthmovers and multiple cranes belching black smoke crowd onto the lot, power up and get to work building Laurene Powell Jobs’ dream beach compound.

To date, Steve Jobs’ widow has spent more than $80 million on three oceanfront lots — tearing down the existing houses and, according to one person in the know, now building a “massive 20,000-square-foot home for her and her two grown daughters and two smaller ‘cottages’ that are around 4,000 square feet a piece for guests.”

Powell Jobs’ compound is par for the course in that ’hood, but she also just made international headlines with the announcement of her $3.5 billion investment with the Emerson Collective, an organization she founded in 2004 focusing on education, immigration reform and environmental causes.

A rep for Powell Jobs said her latest round of cash is slated for the Collective’s Waverley Street Foundation, which targets “initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change . . . Efforts will focus on housing, transportation, food security, and health.”

More from the NY Post