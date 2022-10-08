An 18-year-old Texas man visiting his girlfriend in labor went on a rampage at a hospital, where he assaulted several staff members and two babies who turned blue when he choked them, police said.

The unhinged attack began after Marcus Dewayne McCowan Jr. went to the Odessa Regional Medical Center on Monday evening to visit his girlfriend, who was in labor, news station KMID reported.

At one point, the teen began acting oddly and went to the nurses’ station, where he grabbed the arm of a nurse and made “an unintelligible statement” before being asked to leave, the outlet said.

McCowan began running back and forth in the hall in a manner the staff found “odd and unreasonable,” according to an affidavit cited by KMID.

He then ran at “full speed” toward two nurses — Haley Sanchez and Kassandra Reyes — and a mom who was about to leave the hospital with her newborn, the Odessa American reported.

READ MORE